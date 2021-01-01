About this product

Resin Preventer



There’s something about a water pipe coated in resin that just makes us feel dirty. That’s why we change our water every day. But that’s not all. Not by a long shot. We also use RezBlock. Just a few drops help prevent the resin from building up. It keeps our pieces clean, and our hits fresh and delicious.



More Info:



Up to 60 uses per bottle

Contains fruit extracts, vegetable glycerin, purified water, citric acid

Won't affect taste

Just a few drops needed with every water change