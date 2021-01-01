About this product

There’s something about a water pipe coated in resin that just makes us feel dirty. That’s why we change our water every day. But that’s not all. Not by a long shot. We also use RezBlock. Just a few drops help prevent the resin from building up. It keeps our pieces clean, and our hits fresh and delicious.



This is the Mini version of RezBlock. Keep this in your stash box or backpack and get it out when you're going to chief up with some friends. This affordable mini version is great to test out or gift to friends.