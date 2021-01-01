About this product

Zip lock bag? Come on. You're better than that. Take that eighth and store it in this jar. You keep it fresh, you keep it safe, and you keep its dank smell from letting people know you're carrying. Because while sometimes it's more fun with friends, there are some times when you just don't want to share.



Specs:



Pressed Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal

Holds: 1/8 oz (3.5 g) | 2 fl oz (59 ml)

Height: 2.0in (5.1 cm)

Width: 2.0in (5.1 cm)

Made in Asia

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science Website