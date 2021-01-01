420 Science
Small Latch-Top Jar
About this product
Ok. You got us. We say it’s small, but there’s really nothing small about a hermetically-sealed jar that can hold up to 2 ounces of your choicest bud. The gasket seal locks in the freshness while the pewter medallion blasts out the awesome. And isn’t that what life is all about? Being awesome?
Specs:
Holds: 2 oz (56 g) | 32 fl oz (946 ml)
Height: 6.25” (15.9 cm)
Width: 4.0” (10.2 cm)
Latch Top Lid with Gasket Seal
Hand-crafted Pewter Medallion
Pressed Borosilicate Glass
Made in Italy
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
Specs:
Holds: 2 oz (56 g) | 32 fl oz (946 ml)
Height: 6.25” (15.9 cm)
Width: 4.0” (10.2 cm)
Latch Top Lid with Gasket Seal
Hand-crafted Pewter Medallion
Pressed Borosilicate Glass
Made in Italy
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!