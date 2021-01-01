About this product

Ok. You got us. We say it’s small, but there’s really nothing small about a hermetically-sealed jar that can hold up to 2 ounces of your choicest bud. The gasket seal locks in the freshness while the pewter medallion blasts out the awesome. And isn’t that what life is all about? Being awesome?



Specs:



Holds: 2 oz (56 g) | 32 fl oz (946 ml)

Height: 6.25” (15.9 cm)

Width: 4.0” (10.2 cm)

Latch Top Lid with Gasket Seal

Hand-crafted Pewter Medallion

Pressed Borosilicate Glass

Made in Italy

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty