About this product

It’s ok to pamper yourself every now and again. Or, in the case of Smoke Soap, each time you clean a piece. Our organic cleaner is harsh on resin and easy on skin. It works on glass, metal, and plastic, so don’t you worry about ruining your favorite piece. One cleaning and you’ll wonder how you lived without it.



We have the perfect cleaning companion to make using Smoke Soap even easier! Get your ResCaps here.



More Info:



Reusable

Concentrated solution – 32 oz bottle makes 64 oz

Safe on all surfaces

Organic

Biodegradable