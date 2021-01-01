Loading…
Logo for the brand 420 Science

420 Science

Smoke Soap 32oz Bottle

About this product

It’s ok to pamper yourself every now and again. Or, in the case of Smoke Soap, each time you clean a piece. Our organic cleaner is harsh on resin and easy on skin. It works on glass, metal, and plastic, so don’t you worry about ruining your favorite piece. One cleaning and you’ll wonder how you lived without it.

We have the perfect cleaning companion to make using Smoke Soap even easier! Get your ResCaps here.

More Info:

Reusable
Concentrated solution – 32 oz bottle makes 64 oz
Safe on all surfaces
Organic
Biodegradable
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!