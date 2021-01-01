420 Science
X-Small Clear Screw-Top Jar
About this product
This pocket-sized jar is small enough to hide almost anywhere. It's air-tight, water-tight, and durable enough to survive most falls. But that doesn't mean you should throw it on the ground to see if it breaks. That's bananas. Just pack it with some dank instead.
Specs:
Pressed Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal
Holds: 1.5 g | 1 fl oz (30 ml)
Height: 1.75in (4.5 cm)
Width: 1.75in (4.5 cm)
Made in Asia
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
