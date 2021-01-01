About this product

This pocket-sized jar is small enough to hide almost anywhere. It's air-tight, water-tight, and durable enough to survive most falls. But that doesn't mean you should throw it on the ground to see if it breaks. That's bananas. Just pack it with some dank instead.



Specs:



Pressed Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal

Holds: 1.5 g | 1 fl oz (30 ml)

Height: 1.75in (4.5 cm)

Width: 1.75in (4.5 cm)

Made in Asia

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

