If you want safe and if you want style, you want a UV Concentrate Jar from 420 Science. The shallow bowl is easy to scrape out. And since it’s glass, you don’t have to worry about adding some unwanted plastic to your meds. Which is nice. It’s one less thing to worry about so you can concentrate on your concentrates.
Specs:
Pressed Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal
Holds: 1-2 g concentrate (5 ml)
Height: 1.125” (2.9 cm)
Width: 1.375” (3.5 cm)
Made in Europe
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See Available Designs on the 420 Science website
