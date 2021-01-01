About this product

Pot needs the sun to grow, but once your herb hits maturity you want to block it from the light. If you don't, you're going to speed up the decaying process. You don't want that. You want your ounce of herb to stay as fresh as possible for as long as possible. And we don't blame you. We support you with the XL UV Jar.



Specs:



Pressed Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal

Holds: 1.0 oz (28.0 g) | 13.5 fl oz (400 ml)

Height: 5.5in (14.0 cm)

Width: 3.0in (7.6 cm)

Made in Europe

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website