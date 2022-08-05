Drop a 420 SkinCare CBD bath bomb in your tub and watch it fizz as you experience its relaxing & soul-cleansing effects.



200mg CBD per pack (100mg per bomb). This product does not contain THC.



All bath bombs are hand-crafted and will, therefore, vary in appearance. This product complies with all FDA standards and is not meant to diagnose, treat, cure or maintain any ailments or diseases in accordance with FDA guidelines.