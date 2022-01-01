About this product
A twist on one of our classics. Inspired by the divine formula of our bath bombs, Fourtwenty Bath Dust allows you to customize your bath by giving you control of how much or how little to add each time.
200mg CBD per container. This product does not contain THC.
Available in Eucalyptus, Lavender and Peppermint Scents
200mg CBD per container. This product does not contain THC.
Available in Eucalyptus, Lavender and Peppermint Scents
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fourtwenty Collections
We handcraft luxury SkinCare and indulgent Edibles to enhance your self-care regime.
Through your purchases, Fourtwenty Collections is able to provide resources, such as personal care items and healthcare assistance, to organizations like non-profit Start Living Recovery.
Through your purchases, Fourtwenty Collections is able to provide resources, such as personal care items and healthcare assistance, to organizations like non-profit Start Living Recovery.