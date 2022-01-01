Take a dip in Fourtwenty CBD-infused bath soak for a detoxifying self-care session.



Fourtwenty Bath Soak pairs CBD with sea salt, known as a natural exfoliant with anti-inflammatory properties, and Bentonite Clay, known for assisting in detoxification.



200mg CBD per container. This product does not contain THC.

Available in Eucalyptus, Lavender and Peppermint Scents



The statements regarding this product have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not meant to diagnose, treat, cure or maintain any ailments or diseases in accordance with FDA guidelines.