About this product
Fourtwenty SkinCare's CBD body butter is a "Skin Super Food" that is crafted from seeds found in the Shea tree's fruit.
Naturally rich in vitamins, 420 SkinCare CBD body butter helps provide the skin with essential fatty acids and nutrients necessary for collagen production. It has been said to provide relief from sore joints, rashes circulation, sunburns, arthritis, chronic pain, psoriasis, and lupus.
500mg CBD per container. This product does not contain THC.
The statements regarding this product have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not meant to diagnose, treat, cure or maintain any ailments or diseases in accordance with FDA guidelines.
Naturally rich in vitamins, 420 SkinCare CBD body butter helps provide the skin with essential fatty acids and nutrients necessary for collagen production. It has been said to provide relief from sore joints, rashes circulation, sunburns, arthritis, chronic pain, psoriasis, and lupus.
500mg CBD per container. This product does not contain THC.
The statements regarding this product have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not meant to diagnose, treat, cure or maintain any ailments or diseases in accordance with FDA guidelines.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fourtwenty Collections
We handcraft luxury SkinCare and indulgent Edibles to enhance your self-care regime.
Through your purchases, Fourtwenty Collections is able to provide resources, such as personal care items and healthcare assistance, to organizations like non-profit Start Living Recovery.
Through your purchases, Fourtwenty Collections is able to provide resources, such as personal care items and healthcare assistance, to organizations like non-profit Start Living Recovery.