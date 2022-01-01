Fourtwenty SkinCare's CBD body butter is a "Skin Super Food" that is crafted from seeds found in the Shea tree's fruit.



Naturally rich in vitamins, 420 SkinCare CBD body butter helps provide the skin with essential fatty acids and nutrients necessary for collagen production. It has been said to provide relief from sore joints, rashes circulation, sunburns, arthritis, chronic pain, psoriasis, and lupus.



500mg CBD per container. This product does not contain THC.



The statements regarding this product have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not meant to diagnose, treat, cure or maintain any ailments or diseases in accordance with FDA guidelines.