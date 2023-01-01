About this product
Fourtwenty SkinCare CBD Milk Bath is known for helping with moisturization and soothing inflamed skin.
200mg CBD per container. This product does not contain THC.
The statements regarding this product have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not meant to diagnose, treat, cure or maintain any ailments or diseases in accordance with FDA guidelines.
About this brand
Fourtwenty Collections
We handcraft luxury SkinCare and indulgent Edibles to enhance your self-care regime.
Through your purchases, Fourtwenty Collections is able to provide resources, such as personal care items and healthcare assistance, to organizations like non-profit Start Living Recovery.
