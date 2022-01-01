About this product
Salted caramel brownie bites infused with 75mg THC.
Named after Egyptian Goddess Heset, the Goddess of food, drink and enjoyment. She was a beloved early goddess of Egypt.
About this brand
Fourtwenty Collections
We handcraft luxury SkinCare and indulgent Edibles to enhance your self-care regime.
Through your purchases, Fourtwenty Collections is able to provide resources, such as personal care items and healthcare assistance, to organizations like non-profit Start Living Recovery.
