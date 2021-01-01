This calming strain has a spicy and sweet aroma lent by its complex terpene profile. It boasts a citrus and pine scent that carries earthy notes while being lightened up by a hint of fruity sweetness that’s reminiscent of lime and grape.



#9 Hammer is an Indica-dominant Hybrid that is best known for its potent relieving effects that make you feel like you’ve been hit over the head with a hammer- in a good way, of course. The high will initially deliver an uplifting, happy, and euphoric experience that will melt away pain and aches, followed by a full-body relaxation known to induce a sedative sleepiness. Thanks to these potent effects, it is an ideal strain for nighttime use, especially for those seeking to deal with pain, stress, insomnia, and eye pressure.

