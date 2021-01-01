About this product
This calming strain has a spicy and sweet aroma lent by its complex terpene profile. It boasts a citrus and pine scent that carries earthy notes while being lightened up by a hint of fruity sweetness that’s reminiscent of lime and grape.
#9 Hammer is an Indica-dominant Hybrid that is best known for its potent relieving effects that make you feel like you’ve been hit over the head with a hammer- in a good way, of course. The high will initially deliver an uplifting, happy, and euphoric experience that will melt away pain and aches, followed by a full-body relaxation known to induce a sedative sleepiness. Thanks to these potent effects, it is an ideal strain for nighttime use, especially for those seeking to deal with pain, stress, insomnia, and eye pressure.
4SCORE was established early in 2018 because of the deep rooted belief in cannabis and its amazing ability to improve the lives of countless people. In respect of nature’s pure creation, 4SCORE puts the focus on the whole plant and its bountiful benefits, utilizing cannabis-derived terpenes in their products. 4SCORE is a clean, discreet, cannabis loving company that puts customer service, honesty, and integrity as their top priority. Designed to spread the joy of cannabis, 4SCORE aims to understand the consumer’s need to have a discreet and reliable product that will not only provide relief, but also put a smile on their face day after day.
