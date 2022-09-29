About this product
4SCORE presents a premium edible experience by combining their finest quality distillate with the power of Mangoes! The Mango is the star of the show with real mango as an ingredient, which is synergistically paired with naturally occurring cannabis terpenes that intensify the whole affair. These delicious gluten-free gummies are infused with 10MG of THC distillate each, with a full pack of 10 Gummies containing a total of 100MG of THC. Customize your experience by choosing from the three delectable Mango Series varieties; Sativa, Hybrid, or Indica Gummies.
Hybrid (Mango)
The Original Mango flavor offers the best of both worlds in a tasty, tropical Hybrid Gummy that was designed to elevate your day into a peaceful paradise.
Hybrid (Mango)
The Original Mango flavor offers the best of both worlds in a tasty, tropical Hybrid Gummy that was designed to elevate your day into a peaceful paradise.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
4SCORE
4SCORE was established early in 2018 because of the deep rooted belief in cannabis and its amazing ability to improve the lives of countless people. In respect of nature’s pure creation, 4SCORE puts the focus on the whole plant and its bountiful benefits, utilizing cannabis-derived terpenes in their products. 4SCORE is a clean, discreet, cannabis loving company that puts customer service, honesty, and integrity as their top priority. Designed to spread the joy of cannabis, 4SCORE aims to understand the consumer’s need to have a discreet and reliable product that will not only provide relief, but also put a smile on their face day after day.
Redefining Premium.
Redefining Premium.