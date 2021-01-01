Northern Lights is one of the most pure Indica strains around, lulling users into a dreamlike state with its dank fuel, pine and earthy musk. It has a sweet yet robust earthy flavor profile with hints of pine and citrus.



Northern Lights it best suited for nighttime because it is a highly sedative strain that prepares the mind and body to unwind and relax. Its mental effects are euphoric and happy, providing a blissful mind state while numbing any pain in the body. For this reason, it is often recommended for those with anxiety, chronic pain, migraines, and arthritis. In addition to being the perfect nighttime companion for insomniacs, Northern Lights can also induce appetite stimulation.

