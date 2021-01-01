About this product
Northern Lights is one of the most pure Indica strains around, lulling users into a dreamlike state with its dank fuel, pine and earthy musk. It has a sweet yet robust earthy flavor profile with hints of pine and citrus.
Northern Lights it best suited for nighttime because it is a highly sedative strain that prepares the mind and body to unwind and relax. Its mental effects are euphoric and happy, providing a blissful mind state while numbing any pain in the body. For this reason, it is often recommended for those with anxiety, chronic pain, migraines, and arthritis. In addition to being the perfect nighttime companion for insomniacs, Northern Lights can also induce appetite stimulation.
Northern Lights it best suited for nighttime because it is a highly sedative strain that prepares the mind and body to unwind and relax. Its mental effects are euphoric and happy, providing a blissful mind state while numbing any pain in the body. For this reason, it is often recommended for those with anxiety, chronic pain, migraines, and arthritis. In addition to being the perfect nighttime companion for insomniacs, Northern Lights can also induce appetite stimulation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
4SCORE
4SCORE was established early in 2018 because of the deep rooted belief in cannabis and its amazing ability to improve the lives of countless people. In respect of nature’s pure creation, 4SCORE puts the focus on the whole plant and its bountiful benefits, utilizing cannabis-derived terpenes in their products. 4SCORE is a clean, discreet, cannabis loving company that puts customer service, honesty, and integrity as their top priority. Designed to spread the joy of cannabis, 4SCORE aims to understand the consumer’s need to have a discreet and reliable product that will not only provide relief, but also put a smile on their face day after day.
Redefining Premium.
Redefining Premium.