4SCORE presents a premium edible experience by combining their finest quality distillate with the power of Mangoes! The Mango is the star of the show with real mango as an ingredient, which is synergistically paired with naturally occurring cannabis terpenes that intensify the whole affair. These delicious gluten-free gummies are infused with 10MG of THC distillate each, with a full pack of 10 Gummies containing a total of 100MG of THC. Customize your experience by choosing from the three delectable Mango Series varieties; Sativa, Hybrid, or Indica Gummies.



Indica (Orange & Mango)

These Indica Gummies use the potent properties of Orange and Mango by expertly working in unison to boost the therapeutic effects of Myrcene- a powerful terpene that is known to relax the muscles and aid in sleep.