5 Leaf is a premium brand of topical products designed for daily use to relieve minor aches and pains while supporting healthy skin. Made using high-quality natural ingredients including a myriad of plants and essential oils used in traditional medicine. Formulated for the modern cannabis consumer, 5 Leaf topical products blend the best of what nature has to offer with twice refined, solvent-free, third-party analytically tested cannabis (THC) oil and CBD. All are locally sourced from a cGMP certified hemp processing laboratory. We source only the highest quality ingredients and always avoid harmful chemicals or additives. Part of the Infusiasm family.