Fashioned for the modern cannabis consumer, Five Leaf topical products blend the best of what nature has to offer including essential oils, and hash oil extracted from our top shelf cannabis strains in order to deliver an experience that will melt away your stress, and relieve aches and pains. The lotion contains 1:1 THC to CBD to naturally soothe with no psychoactive effects. Contains 100mg THC and 100mg CBD and comes in a 4 oz bottle with pump. Part of the Infusiasm family.