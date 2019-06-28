With the 7 Point Relief Gel, we were able to help soothe aching muscles and joints from the pain of daily strain or injury. With 400 MG CBD infused with pain-relieving menthol, you can feel your best at any time.



As always, every 7 Point Naturals product is infused with hemp-derived CBD, extracted from the hemp plant via supercritical CO2 extraction, then purified to concentrated CBD. In addition, our Relief Cream is infused with menthol, wintergreen oil, and resveratrol to bring you the hot and cold relief you need. Our gel will not leave a greasy residue behind.



Don’t wait any longer! Find your escape from pain with 7 Point naturals relief gel.



Ingredients:

400 mg 99%+ Cannabidiol Extract 200mg, Menthol USP 3.7%, Methyl Salicylate 2.0%, Aloe Vera extract, Camphor, Carbomer, Methyl paraben, Organic ilex leaf extract, arnica Montana extract, Tea tree oil, tocopheryl, Acetate (vitamin e), Triethanolamine, Purified Water, Resveratrol.



3 Oz CBD Pain Relief Gel, 400 mg



Grown with love in the USA