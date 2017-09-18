Kingpen
Cali-O 1 Gram Vape Cartridge
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Cali-O, or California Orange, is an old school strain dating back to the early 1980s. It's true origin is unknown but the agreed upon storyline is that this sativa delivers an upbeat, clear-headed high
California Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
246 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!