About this product
About this strain
California Orange, also known as "Cali Orange," "Cali-O," and "Cali Orange Bud," is an old school hybrid marijuana strain dating back to at least 1980, and as such, there is a great deal of mystery surrounding its origin. It is generally accepted to be a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid, is quite easy to grow, and produces a sweet citrus aroma reminiscent of orange zest. More nicknames for California Orange include "Cali-O," "Cali Orange Bud," "C.O.B," and available from Dutch Passion as “Californian Orange” in feminized seed form, this hybrid has found its way around the globe and is a favorite with many growers. Most users report that California Orange produces an upbeat, clear-headed high when consumed in moderation, while heavier dosing can lead to a more indica-type body feeling.
California Orange effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Kingpen oil is made in our own state-of-the-art manufacturing lab. It is distilled 5 times producing a high quality product that passes strict qualitative and quantitative tests. We then add proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible. No PG, VG, PEG or other additives.
KINGPEN BATTERIES AND CARTRIDGES
Our hardware maintains some of the lowest failure rates in the industry and our cartridges are engineered for smooth and consistent airflow. In addition, our pens have multiple voltage levels so you can control your heat settings (low, medium and hot) and feature a pre-heat mode that allows you to heat the oil before you hit.