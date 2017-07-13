ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)
WHY CHOOSE A SILVER SURFER?
Glass-On-Glass design produces pure, great tasting flavor
Ceramic heating element provides even convective heat, reducing the risk of combustion
Angle of the heater-cover to wand connection prevents flower from falling into the element
Custom hand-blown glass temperature knob ensures no two Silver Surfers are alike
Highly customizable - select housing and base colors as well as custom glass accessories
Each unit is built and tested by hand in Colorado, USA
Vaping temperature is adjustable to fit your personal inhale speed and chosen herbal blend
Ships in a high-quality hemp and polyester padded bag with compartments for all accessories
Easily converts into the safest e-nail on the market
WHAT'S IN THE BAG?
Silver Surfer Vaporizer assembled with a hand-made glass Temperature Knob and Heater Cover
Padded Storage Bag made of a durable hemp and polyester blend called "hempster"
A packet of 10 Replacement Screens for your Whip Wand
Glass Whip Mouthpiece
Hand-made glass Whip Wand with Bowl
Stainless Steel Marble Pick
Whip Tubing made of food-grade vinyl
Ceramic Flavor Disc
The Silver Surfer Vaporizer® was the first vaporizer to employ a ceramic heater element and pure glass-on-glass air flow for the best possible flavor. And now, 100,000 units and ten years later, 7th Floor continues to dominate the desktop vape category with the SSV, noted for its simple operation, versatility and durable design. Each unit is assembled and tested by American workers - not in China or Germany or some nameless overseas factory - but hand-crafted in Colorado Springs, CO. Our talented staff of glass-blowing artisans provide the finishing touch with a custom made, hand-blown temperature control knob - ensuring that no two Silver Surfers on planet earth are alike.
CERAMIC HEATING ELEMENT
Tested 10+ year life span
Rust and degradation resistant
Quality tested for 24/7 use
GLASS-ON-GLASS CONNECTION
Clean tasty vapor every time
Easy and Convenient cleaning and maintenance
Quality Hand-blown glass from Elev8 glassblowers
WHIP CONNECTION ANGLE
The angle keeps herbs in the wand where they belong
This angle also reduces stress on the glass
Includes a spherical ground glass hands-free attachment
HAND-MADE GLASS KNOB
Precise temperature control for the perfect heat
Customizable knobs to match your vaporizer
Glass is hand made by our Elev8 Glass team
CUSTOMIZABLE HOUSING
Made from 1/4 inch thick airplane grade aluminum
The durable powder-coated finish will never fade
Customizable housing means yours is one-of-a-kind
VARIABLE CONVECTIVE HEAT
Adjust the heat to fit any herbal blend or essential oil
Find the setting that fits your personal inhale speed
Remove the knob to set the indicator where you want
PADDED STORAGE BAG
Made out of hemp and recycled polyester
Inner lining is velvet to protect the SSV
Carries everything the SSV needs for everyday use
AROMATHERAPY DISH
Glass top affords you the option of using wax melts
Keep your home smelling great with your favorite scent
Dish design allows you to vape and diffuses all at once
WAVE RIDER SERIES
Customize your Silver Surfer by making it one of our top of the line 'Wave Rider Series'! By using a special paper and ink, we are able to bake high-quality images directly into the housing of your vaporizer! Not only is it super durable, but with the opportunity to have any image you could imagine on the vaporizer, the customization potential is unlimited!
CUSTOM GLASS
Something many people don't know about 7th Floor is that we have our own team of highly-skilled, self-taught glassblowers who not only make all of the glass for our vaporizers but also spend their time making heady glass such as dope water filters.
