Features:
Includes Easy Valve Starter Set
3 Year Warranty
Large Digital LED Display
Automatic Shut-Off Feature
Vapor Bag Delivery System
Advanced Diaphragm Pump
Quality German Engineering
Trusted Name & Proven Design
Food Safe Aluminum Heating Block
High Performance Heating Element
Precise Digital Temperature Control (104° - 446°F)
Click the Buy Here button to see more, and do not forget to check out the Elev8 all glass valve for the volcano
Silver Surfer effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
