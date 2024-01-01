Sativa Blend — .75g — When you’re looking to accelerate your productivity, reach for this sativa-leaning blend and strap in. Elevate your mental state and gain the clarity and focus you need for the task at hand. — It’s ready when you are. A premium pre-roll cone in a sleek glass tube. — Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.
93 Boyz is Chicago’s first Black-owned cannabis brand and the first to pair top-shelf genetics with a core mission focused on giving back to the community.
The brand was founded by Chicago-born musician and activist Vic Mensa with a vision of lifting up the neighborhoods around him while lifting spirits across the state. That vision- paired with the heaviest, headiest gas available anywhere- is what fuels 93 Boyz today.