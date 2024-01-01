GG4 x Do-Si-Do

3.5g

Level out with this bouncy hybrid that burns with a tangy diesel flavor as it warms your body and nourishes your mind. GG4 was crossed with Do-Si-Dos to make you feel like a winner every time.

Get your stash up. Our flagship strains, bagged up fresh from the grow.

Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.

