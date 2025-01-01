About this product
Gorilla Grape CBD Hybrid Gummies – 1500MG for Balanced Wellness and Focus
Welcome to the amazing world of CBD Gummies - 30CT Gorilla Grape 1500mg (50mg ea.) – HYBRID! If you are looking for a unique way to experience the full benefits of CBD, then this is definitely the right product for you. Our delicious CBD Gummies are perfect for anyone who loves to experience the sweet taste of grapes with the potent effects of broad spectrum CBD. Their relaxing effects are perfect for enhancing your daily routine!
These hybrid CBD gummies pack 50 milligrams each, boasting a remarkable total of 1500mg of broad spectrum CBD potency. Our gummies deliver the perfect balance of relaxation and calmness, providing the user with a delightful grape and hemp flavor fusion. These gummies not only give a pleasing taste but also offer a soothing experience, making them a popular choice for those seeking tranquility and indulgence.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Ashwaganda Root Extract and Broad Spectrum CBD
Available Flavors:
White Mimosa - HYBRID
Watermelon Zkittlez - HYBRID
The Lime - HYBRID
Strawberry Glue - HYBRID
Snozzberry - HYBRID
Pineapple Punch - HYBRID
Orangeade - HYBRID
Mango Tango - HYBRID
Gorilla Grape - HYBRID
Cherry Bomb - HYBRID
Blue Rhino - HYBRID
Apple Jack - HYBRID
CBD GUMMIES - FOR BALANCE - 30CT Gorilla Grape 1500mg (50mg ea.) – HYBRID
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
Notice a problem?Report this item