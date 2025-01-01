Gorilla Grape CBD Hybrid Gummies – 1500MG for Balanced Wellness and Focus



Welcome to the amazing world of CBD Gummies - 30CT Gorilla Grape 1500mg (50mg ea.) – HYBRID! If you are looking for a unique way to experience the full benefits of CBD, then this is definitely the right product for you. Our delicious CBD Gummies are perfect for anyone who loves to experience the sweet taste of grapes with the potent effects of broad spectrum CBD. Their relaxing effects are perfect for enhancing your daily routine!



These hybrid CBD gummies pack 50 milligrams each, boasting a remarkable total of 1500mg of broad spectrum CBD potency. Our gummies deliver the perfect balance of relaxation and calmness, providing the user with a delightful grape and hemp flavor fusion. These gummies not only give a pleasing taste but also offer a soothing experience, making them a popular choice for those seeking tranquility and indulgence.



Ingridients:



Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Ashwaganda Root Extract and Broad Spectrum CBD



Available Flavors:

White Mimosa - HYBRID

Watermelon Zkittlez - HYBRID

The Lime - HYBRID

Strawberry Glue - HYBRID

Snozzberry - HYBRID

Pineapple Punch - HYBRID

Orangeade - HYBRID

Mango Tango - HYBRID

Gorilla Grape - HYBRID

Cherry Bomb - HYBRID

Blue Rhino - HYBRID

Apple Jack - HYBRID

