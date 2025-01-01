About this product
CBD Hybrid Gummies for Balance – Pineapple Punch Flavor for Anytime Calm
Looking for a delicious way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine? Look no further than our CBD gummies in Pineapple Punch flavor. Each bottle contains 30 gummies, with each gummy containing 50mg of CBD, providing a total of 1500mg of CBD per bottle. And with the added benefits of hybrid strain, you can experience both the relaxing and uplifting effects of CBD in one convenient gummy.
Here are the key benefits of our CBD gummies:
Made with premium quality hemp-derived CBD
Delicious Pineapple Punch flavor that makes taking CBD an enjoyable experience
Hybrid strains provide both relaxing and uplifting effects
Convenient and easy to use
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Ashwaganda Root Extract and Broad Spectrum CBD
Available Flavors:
White Mimosa - HYBRID
Watermelon Zkittlez - HYBRID
The Lime - HYBRID
Strawberry Glue - HYBRID
Snozzberry - HYBRID
Pineapple Punch - HYBRID
Orangeade - HYBRID
Mango Tango - HYBRID
Gorilla Grape - HYBRID
Cherry Bomb - HYBRID
Blue Rhino - HYBRID
Apple Jack - HYBRID
CBD GUMMIES - FOR BALANCE - 30CT Pineapple Punch 1500mg (50mg ea.) – HYBRID
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
Report this item