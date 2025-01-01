CBD Gummies for Balance – Watermelon Zkittlez Flavor for Daily Clarity and Calm



Our CBD Gummies - 30CT Watermelon Zkittlez 1500mg (50mg ea.) – HYBRID is just what you need. Don’t miss out on this exciting blend of flavor and natural goodness! Each gummy is packed with a balanced dose of hemp-based Hybrid CBD that’s sure to leave your body feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. Get ready for an experience like never before – every bite will take you into a world far away!



Our CBD Gummies offer an uplifting, yet calming experience due to the relaxing effects of hemp-based CBD. Enjoy a hybrid hint of Indica and Sativa infused into a gummy for an exciting journey that caters to both body and mind.



Ingridients:



Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Ashwaganda Root Extract and Broad Spectrum CBD



Available Flavors:

White Mimosa - HYBRID

Watermelon Zkittlez - HYBRID

The Lime - HYBRID

Strawberry Glue - HYBRID

Snozzberry - HYBRID

Pineapple Punch - HYBRID

Orangeade - HYBRID

Mango Tango - HYBRID

Gorilla Grape - HYBRID

Cherry Bomb - HYBRID

Blue Rhino - HYBRID

Apple Jack - HYBRID

read more