About this product
This CBD Oil “Vape/Drip” is bottled in a 30ml Glass bottle with a Glass Pipette. The solution contains less than 0.1% THC. There is no PG (Propylene Glycol) added to the mixture and there are no additional additives.This product is a Full-spectrum hemp extract (decarboxylated CO2 extracted).
This liquid can be consumed sublingual, in tinctures or vaped with an electronic cigarette or cartridge. The liquid can be vaped alone or easily mixed with your favorite e-liquid flavors (no separation).
Ingredients: USP Grade Vegetable Glycerin (VG), CBD (Hemp) & Natural Flavors
Bottle Size: 30ml or 1fl ounces
Servings: 30
Use: 5 - 10 drops twice a day
Strengths: 1000mg
Route of Delivery: Sublingual
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
