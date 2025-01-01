About this product
CBD Tincture for Calm and Balance – Embrace Natural Wellness Daily
Discover the perfect equilibrium with our Harmony Blend CBD Tincture. This unique Hybrid formulation combines 3000mg of CBD to create a symphony of relaxation and focus. Tailored for those who seek to balance the discomforts of daily life while maintaining mental clarity, this tincture is a cornerstone of well-rounded wellness.
Harmony Blend is a fusion of the best qualities of Hybrid strains. It offers a dual benefit: it gently eases you into a state of calm while sharpening your focus, making it ideal for both unwinding and staying engaged with your tasks. Its subtle and pleasing flavor enhances the experience, making each use both effective and enjoyable. Whether you're preparing for a productive day or looking to relax without losing momentum, CBD OIL provides the balanced support you need.
Supplement Facts
Serving Size 1 Dropper / 1ml
Servings Per Container - 30
CBD (Hemp Extract) - 100mg (per serving)
Ingridients
MCT OIL, Natural and Artifical Flavors, CBD Hemp Extract
Directions
Take 1-2ml daily as needed, or as recommended by your healthcare provider. Place the oil under your tongue, hold at least 60 seconds and then swallow.
CBD TINCTURE FOR FOCUS AND RELAXATION - 3000MG - HYBRID
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
