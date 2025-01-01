CBD Tincture for Calm and Balance – Embrace Natural Wellness Daily



Discover the perfect equilibrium with our Harmony Blend CBD Tincture. This unique Hybrid formulation combines 3000mg of CBD to create a symphony of relaxation and focus. Tailored for those who seek to balance the discomforts of daily life while maintaining mental clarity, this tincture is a cornerstone of well-rounded wellness.



Harmony Blend is a fusion of the best qualities of Hybrid strains. It offers a dual benefit: it gently eases you into a state of calm while sharpening your focus, making it ideal for both unwinding and staying engaged with your tasks. Its subtle and pleasing flavor enhances the experience, making each use both effective and enjoyable. Whether you're preparing for a productive day or looking to relax without losing momentum, CBD OIL provides the balanced support you need.



Supplement Facts



Serving Size 1 Dropper / 1ml



Servings Per Container - 30



CBD (Hemp Extract) - 100mg (per serving)



Ingridients



MCT OIL, Natural and Artifical Flavors, CBD Hemp Extract



Directions



Take 1-2ml daily as needed, or as recommended by your healthcare provider. Place the oil under your tongue, hold at least 60 seconds and then swallow.

read more