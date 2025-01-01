Strawberry Supreme CBG Gummies – 1500MG Sativa Blend for Energy and Focus



Let's take a journey of flavor and well-being! Our CBG Gummies - 30ct Strawberry Supreme 1500mg are here to bring you the best of CBG benefits combined with mouth-watering taste of strawberry. Enjoy their uplifting sativa effects as part of an enjoyable hemp experience that will nourish your body and leave you with a sense of well-being.



Featuring a delightful blend of sweet strawberry notes, each bite offers incredible results, leaving you feeling both relaxed and energized. Indulge in the exceptional benefits of CBG, known as the "mother of all cannabinoids." Our CBG Gummies are made from high-quality hemp and are infused with a unique sativa terpene blend for an unparalleled experience.



Ingridients:



Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Ginseng Root Extract and Broad Spectrum CBG



Available Flavors:

Watermelon Auto - SATIVA

Tahoe Champagne - SATIVA

Strawberry Supreme - SATIVA

Raspberry Breath - SATIVA

Pineapple Jack - SATIVA

Mango Mist - SATIVA

Key Lime Kush - SATIVA

Grape Hi-Chew - SATIVA

Cherryland - SATIVA

California Orange - SATIVA

Blueberry Blast - SATIVA

Apple Runtz - SATIVA

read more