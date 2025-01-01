About this product
Strawberry Supreme CBG Gummies – 1500MG Sativa Blend for Energy and Focus
Let's take a journey of flavor and well-being! Our CBG Gummies - 30ct Strawberry Supreme 1500mg are here to bring you the best of CBG benefits combined with mouth-watering taste of strawberry. Enjoy their uplifting sativa effects as part of an enjoyable hemp experience that will nourish your body and leave you with a sense of well-being.
Featuring a delightful blend of sweet strawberry notes, each bite offers incredible results, leaving you feeling both relaxed and energized. Indulge in the exceptional benefits of CBG, known as the "mother of all cannabinoids." Our CBG Gummies are made from high-quality hemp and are infused with a unique sativa terpene blend for an unparalleled experience.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Ginseng Root Extract and Broad Spectrum CBG
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Auto - SATIVA
Tahoe Champagne - SATIVA
Strawberry Supreme - SATIVA
Raspberry Breath - SATIVA
Pineapple Jack - SATIVA
Mango Mist - SATIVA
Key Lime Kush - SATIVA
Grape Hi-Chew - SATIVA
Cherryland - SATIVA
California Orange - SATIVA
Blueberry Blast - SATIVA
Apple Runtz - SATIVA
CBG GUMMIES - FOR ENERGY - 30CT Strawberry Supreme 1500mg (50mg ea.) – SATIVA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
