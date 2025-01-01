CBG Gummies for Energy – Refreshing Tahoe Champagne Sativa Formula



Looking for a hemp product to get you glowing and ready for your next big moment? Look no further than CBG GUMMIES - 30CT Tahoe Champagne 1500mg (50mg ea.) – SATIVA! Using only premium hemp, these gummies are designed to give you an energizing boost, perfect for powering through the day.



Each 30-count jar contains 50mg of invigorating Sativa CBG per gummy and is available in a exquisite champagne flavor that will captivate your taste buds. These gummies are made with high quality ingredients and are ideal for people who want to experience the benefits of hemp without having to smoke or vape.



Ingridients:



Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Ginseng Root Extract and Broad Spectrum CBG



Available Flavors:

Watermelon Auto - SATIVA

Tahoe Champagne - SATIVA

Strawberry Supreme - SATIVA

Raspberry Breath - SATIVA

Pineapple Jack - SATIVA

Mango Mist - SATIVA

Key Lime Kush - SATIVA

Grape Hi-Chew - SATIVA

Cherryland - SATIVA

California Orange - SATIVA

Blueberry Blast - SATIVA

Apple Runtz - SATIVA

