Unwind with CBN Gummies – Lime Sorbet Indica for Restful Nights



Specially designed to provide you with a delicious and calming experience like no other. These high-quality gummies contain 50mg of CBN per piece and are crafted for those looking to enjoy the numerous benefits of cannabinol (CBN) in a delightful and convenient way.



Made with love, our Lime Sorbet CBN gummies offer a zesty and uplifting flavor, transporting your taste buds to a tropical paradise with each bite. The exquisite taste is not the only advantage these gummies have to offer, as they also provide a myriad of CBN benefits to help you unwind from the issues of daily life.



Ingridients:



Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Melatonin and Broad Spectrum CBN



Available Flavors:

Watermelon Suga - INDICA

Strawberry Nectar - INDICA

Sour Mango - INDICA

Raspberry Tart - INDICA

Pineapple Mayhem - INDICA

Orange Julius - INDICA

Lime Sorbet - INDICA

Grape God - INDICA

Glueberry - INDICA

Cherry On Top - INDICA

Champs - INDICA

Candy Apple - INDICA

