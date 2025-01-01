Rest with the Sweetness of Blue Monster:



Immerse yourself in the serene embrace of Blue Monster, a standout flavor in our "The Strongest GMY" lineup. Perfect for those seeking a deep relaxation experience, each Blue Monster gummy combines the tranquility of Indica with the tantalizing taste of blueberry. A single half-gummy serving contains about 100mg from our Superblend, a rich concoction of 6000mg of cannabinoids including Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p. This potent mix ensures a comprehensive and soothing hemp journey.



Blue Monster gummies are not just about flavor; they're a testament to our commitment to craftsmanship and relaxation. Ideal for moments of rest or evenings when you want to unwind, these gummies are handcrafted to offer a premium hemp experience that eases your senses and calms your mind.



Key Features:

Flavor: Sweet and juicy blueberry

Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package

Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)

Effect: Indica blend for relaxation and relief

Packaging: 30 gummies per package



Available Flavors:



RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA



RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA



PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA



PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA



BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA



GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA



STELLA BLUE - SATIVA



BLUE MONSTER - INDICA



STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA



SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA



WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA



WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA

