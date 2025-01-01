About this product
Embrace Relaxation with the Sweetness of Bubba:
Discover the mellow world of Bubba Grape, a key flavor in our "The Strongest GMY" collection. Each gummy in this Indica variety is a gateway to tranquility, blending the rich, full taste of grapes with the soothing effects of Indica. These gummies are designed to help you unwind and relax, with a carefully measured 100mg of our Superblend in every half gummy serving. This blend is a unique mix of 6000mg of cannabinoids including Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p, ensuring a well-rounded and effective hemp experience.
Bubba Grape is more than just a flavor; it’s a commitment to quality and calm. Crafted for discerning individuals, these handcrafted gummies are the perfect companion for evenings or moments when you need to ease your mind and relax your body.
Key Features:
Flavor: Sweet and juicy grape
Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package
Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)
Effect: Indica blend for relaxation and relief
Packaging: 30 gummies per package
Available Flavors:
RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA
RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA
PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA
PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA
BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA
GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA
STELLA BLUE - SATIVA
BLUE MONSTER - INDICA
STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA
SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA
WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA
WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA
THE STRONGEST GMY - 30CT Bubba Grape 6000mg (200mg ea.) - INDICA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
