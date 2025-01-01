Embrace Relaxation with the Sweetness of Bubba:



Discover the mellow world of Bubba Grape, a key flavor in our "The Strongest GMY" collection. Each gummy in this Indica variety is a gateway to tranquility, blending the rich, full taste of grapes with the soothing effects of Indica. These gummies are designed to help you unwind and relax, with a carefully measured 100mg of our Superblend in every half gummy serving. This blend is a unique mix of 6000mg of cannabinoids including Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p, ensuring a well-rounded and effective hemp experience.



Bubba Grape is more than just a flavor; it’s a commitment to quality and calm. Crafted for discerning individuals, these handcrafted gummies are the perfect companion for evenings or moments when you need to ease your mind and relax your body.



Key Features:

Flavor: Sweet and juicy grape

Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package

Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)

Effect: Indica blend for relaxation and relief

Packaging: 30 gummies per package



Available Flavors:



RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA



RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA



PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA



PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA



BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA



GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA



STELLA BLUE - SATIVA



BLUE MONSTER - INDICA



STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA



SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA



WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA



WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA

