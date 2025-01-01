About this product
Chill with the Sweetness of Pineapple Spritz:
Sink into the soothing embrace of Pineapple Spritz, a luscious flavor within our "The Strongest GMY" lineup. This Indica-dominant variety is a symphony of flavors, blending the lush sweetness of pineapple with a hint of citrus effervescence to create a relaxing escape. Perfectly dosed, each half-gummy serving is packed with 100mg of our Superblend, crafted to enhance your evening unwind or to calm a busy mind.
As with every offering from 'A GIFT FROM NATURE CBD', our Pineapple Spritz gummies are a testament to our dedication to quality. You can now savor the handcrafted excellence and the tranquility of Indica in each bite. Accompanied by a lab certification of purity, these gummies offer a premium, trustworthy path to relaxation.
Key Features:
Flavor: Sweet and juicy pineapple
Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package
Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)
Effect: Indica blend for relaxation and relief
Packaging: 30 gummies per package
Available Flavors:
RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA
RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA
PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA
PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA
BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA
GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA
STELLA BLUE - SATIVA
BLUE MONSTER - INDICA
STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA
SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA
WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA
WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA
THE STRONGEST GMY - 30CT Pineapple Spritz 6000mg (200mg ea.) - INDICA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
