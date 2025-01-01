Chill with the Sweetness of Pineapple Spritz:



Sink into the soothing embrace of Pineapple Spritz, a luscious flavor within our "The Strongest GMY" lineup. This Indica-dominant variety is a symphony of flavors, blending the lush sweetness of pineapple with a hint of citrus effervescence to create a relaxing escape. Perfectly dosed, each half-gummy serving is packed with 100mg of our Superblend, crafted to enhance your evening unwind or to calm a busy mind.



As with every offering from 'A GIFT FROM NATURE CBD', our Pineapple Spritz gummies are a testament to our dedication to quality. You can now savor the handcrafted excellence and the tranquility of Indica in each bite. Accompanied by a lab certification of purity, these gummies offer a premium, trustworthy path to relaxation.



Key Features:

Flavor: Sweet and juicy pineapple

Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package

Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)

Effect: Indica blend for relaxation and relief

Packaging: 30 gummies per package



Available Flavors:



RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA



RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA



PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA



PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA



BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA



GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA



STELLA BLUE - SATIVA



BLUE MONSTER - INDICA



STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA



SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA



WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA



WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA

