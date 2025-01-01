About this product
Unwind with the Taste of Raspberry Skywalker:
Unwind with the soothing calm of Raspberry Skywalker, a distinctive flavor in our "The Strongest GMY" series. These Indica-dominant hemp gummies offer a peaceful retreat into relaxation, perfectly blending the tart sweetness of ripe raspberries with the grounding effects of Indica. Each gummy in this 30-piece jar is a harmonious blend of high-quality hemp and natural flavors, creating a blissful experience that soothes both the palate and the mind.
Our Raspberry Skywalker gummies are not just a treat for the senses; they're a testament to precision and quality. Infused with our unique Superblend of cannabinoids, including Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p, each half gummy serving contains about 100mg, providing a controlled, potent hemp experience. Crafted from lab-certified hemp and made by hand, these gummies assure a premium and reliable indulgence for those above 21 seeking a potent and flavorful hemp experience.
Key Features:
Flavor: Sweet and juicy raspberry
Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package
Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)
Effect: Indica blend for relaxation and relief
Packaging: 30 gummies per package
Available Flavors:
RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA
RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA
PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA
PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA
BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA
GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA
STELLA BLUE - SATIVA
BLUE MONSTER - INDICA
STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA
SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA
WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA
WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA
THE STRONGEST GMY - 30CT Raspberry Skywalker 6000mg (200mg ea.) - INDICA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
