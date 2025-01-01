Unwind with the Taste of Raspberry Skywalker:



Unwind with the soothing calm of Raspberry Skywalker, a distinctive flavor in our "The Strongest GMY" series. These Indica-dominant hemp gummies offer a peaceful retreat into relaxation, perfectly blending the tart sweetness of ripe raspberries with the grounding effects of Indica. Each gummy in this 30-piece jar is a harmonious blend of high-quality hemp and natural flavors, creating a blissful experience that soothes both the palate and the mind.



Our Raspberry Skywalker gummies are not just a treat for the senses; they're a testament to precision and quality. Infused with our unique Superblend of cannabinoids, including Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p, each half gummy serving contains about 100mg, providing a controlled, potent hemp experience. Crafted from lab-certified hemp and made by hand, these gummies assure a premium and reliable indulgence for those above 21 seeking a potent and flavorful hemp experience.



Key Features:

Flavor: Sweet and juicy raspberry

Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package

Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)

Effect: Indica blend for relaxation and relief

Packaging: 30 gummies per package

Available Flavors:



RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA



RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA



PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA



PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA



BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA



GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA



STELLA BLUE - SATIVA



BLUE MONSTER - INDICA



STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA



SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA



WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA



WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA

