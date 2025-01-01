About this product
Get euphorical with the tasty Sequioa Strawberry:
Introducing Sequoia Strawberry, a distinguished flavor in our 'The Strongest GMY' collection. These Sativa-enhanced gummies merge the delightful taste of strawberries with the stimulating qualities of a Sativa blend, designed for those who appreciate a refined hemp experience. Each gummy is an expression of our dedication to excellence, combining a thoughtful 100mg dose of cannabinoids per half gummy from our Superblend, which includes 6000mg across a spectrum of cannabinoids like Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p.
Sequoia Strawberry is a celebration of both finesse and energy. For those seeking a delightful yet potent hemp experience, these gummies offer an enjoyable escape. Whether it's fueling your creative endeavors or simply enhancing your daily activities, Sequoia Strawberry stands as a testament to the harmonious balance of flavor and function.
Key Features:
Flavor: Sweet and juicy strawberry
Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package
Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)
Effect: Sativa blend for energy and focus
Packaging: 30 gummies per package
Available Flavors:
RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA
RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA
PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA
PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA
BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA
GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA
STELLA BLUE - SATIVA
BLUE MONSTER - INDICA
STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA
SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA
WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA
WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA
THE STRONGEST GMY - 30CT Sequioa Strawberry 6000mg (200mg ea.) - SATIVA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
Introducing Sequoia Strawberry, a distinguished flavor in our 'The Strongest GMY' collection. These Sativa-enhanced gummies merge the delightful taste of strawberries with the stimulating qualities of a Sativa blend, designed for those who appreciate a refined hemp experience. Each gummy is an expression of our dedication to excellence, combining a thoughtful 100mg dose of cannabinoids per half gummy from our Superblend, which includes 6000mg across a spectrum of cannabinoids like Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p.
Sequoia Strawberry is a celebration of both finesse and energy. For those seeking a delightful yet potent hemp experience, these gummies offer an enjoyable escape. Whether it's fueling your creative endeavors or simply enhancing your daily activities, Sequoia Strawberry stands as a testament to the harmonious balance of flavor and function.
Key Features:
Flavor: Sweet and juicy strawberry
Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package
Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)
Effect: Sativa blend for energy and focus
Packaging: 30 gummies per package
Available Flavors:
RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA
RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA
PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA
PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA
BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA
GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA
STELLA BLUE - SATIVA
BLUE MONSTER - INDICA
STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA
SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA
WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA
WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
