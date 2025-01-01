Get euphorical with the tasty Sequioa Strawberry:



Introducing Sequoia Strawberry, a distinguished flavor in our 'The Strongest GMY' collection. These Sativa-enhanced gummies merge the delightful taste of strawberries with the stimulating qualities of a Sativa blend, designed for those who appreciate a refined hemp experience. Each gummy is an expression of our dedication to excellence, combining a thoughtful 100mg dose of cannabinoids per half gummy from our Superblend, which includes 6000mg across a spectrum of cannabinoids like Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p.



Sequoia Strawberry is a celebration of both finesse and energy. For those seeking a delightful yet potent hemp experience, these gummies offer an enjoyable escape. Whether it's fueling your creative endeavors or simply enhancing your daily activities, Sequoia Strawberry stands as a testament to the harmonious balance of flavor and function.



Key Features:

Flavor: Sweet and juicy strawberry

Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package

Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)

Effect: Sativa blend for energy and focus

Packaging: 30 gummies per package



Available Flavors:



RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA



RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA



PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA



PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA



BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA



GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA



STELLA BLUE - SATIVA



BLUE MONSTER - INDICA



STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA



SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA



WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA



WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA

