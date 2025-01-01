Energy with the Tasty flavor of Stella Blue:



Stella Blue offers a refreshing twist in our hemp gummy collection. Each piece is infused with the zest of blueberries, paired with the uplifting effects of Sativa, making your day brighter and more energetic. These gummies are perfect for those moments when you need a natural boost. Our signature Superblend infuses 6000mg of cannabinoids, including Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p, across the jar, with each half gummy offering a perfectly portioned 100mg dose.



The Stella Blue experience is about embracing life's vibrant moments. It's more than a snack; it's a spark for your creative and active endeavors. Enjoy the delightful balance of natural blueberry flavor and Sativa's energizing properties in every bite, making Stella Blue a unique choice for your wellness routine.



Key Features:

Flavor: Sweet and juicy blueberry

Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package

Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)

Effect: Sativa blend for energy and focus

Packaging: 30 gummies per package

Available Flavors:



RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA



RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA



PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA



PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA



BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA



GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA



STELLA BLUE - SATIVA



BLUE MONSTER - INDICA



STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA



SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA



WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA



WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA

