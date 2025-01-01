About this product
Uplifting with the Sweetness of Watermelon Wonder:
Explore the lively essence of Watermelon Wonder, a vibrant addition to our 'The Strongest GMY' collection. These Sativa-infused gummies perfectly encapsulate the sweetness and freshness of watermelon, creating an energetic and uplifting experience. Each gummy is carefully formulated with a specific blend of cannabinoids, featuring Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p, totaling 6000mg per jar. The precise 100mg per half gummy serving offers a balanced and effective way to energize your day.
Watermelon Wonder is a delightful choice for those who enjoy a stimulating hemp experience with a delightful flavor profile. Ideal for mornings or when an extra boost is needed, these gummies provide a sweet, yet powerful uplift. The combination of natural watermelon taste and Sativa's energizing effects makes Watermelon Wonder a unique and enjoyable addition to your wellness regimen.
Key Features:
Flavor: Sweet and juicy watermelon
Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package
Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)
Effect: Sativa blend for energy and focus
Packaging: 30 gummies per package
Available Flavors:
RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA
RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA
PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA
PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA
BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA
GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA
STELLA BLUE - SATIVA
BLUE MONSTER - INDICA
STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA
SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA
WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA
WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA
THE STRONGEST GMY - 30CT Watermelon Wonder 6000mg (200mg ea.) - SATIVA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
