Uplifting with the Sweetness of Watermelon Wonder:



Explore the lively essence of Watermelon Wonder, a vibrant addition to our 'The Strongest GMY' collection. These Sativa-infused gummies perfectly encapsulate the sweetness and freshness of watermelon, creating an energetic and uplifting experience. Each gummy is carefully formulated with a specific blend of cannabinoids, featuring Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p, totaling 6000mg per jar. The precise 100mg per half gummy serving offers a balanced and effective way to energize your day.



Watermelon Wonder is a delightful choice for those who enjoy a stimulating hemp experience with a delightful flavor profile. Ideal for mornings or when an extra boost is needed, these gummies provide a sweet, yet powerful uplift. The combination of natural watermelon taste and Sativa's energizing effects makes Watermelon Wonder a unique and enjoyable addition to your wellness regimen.



Key Features:

Flavor: Sweet and juicy watermelon

Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package

Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)

Effect: Sativa blend for energy and focus

Packaging: 30 gummies per package



Available Flavors:



RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA



RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA



PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA



PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA



BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA



GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA



STELLA BLUE - SATIVA



BLUE MONSTER - INDICA



STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA



SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA



WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA



WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA

