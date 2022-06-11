About this product
An energetic sativa strain with diesel and blueberry aromas. The presence of the limonene terpene in this strain heightens focus while the presence of terpinolene, when in concert with THC, acts as a natural stimulant. The result is a heavy-hitting and fast-acting flower with an invigorating cerebral effect.
Aroma & Tasting Notes | Candied Lemon and Lime, Sour Candy
Lineage | Chem 91 x Northern Lights
Dominant Terpenes | Terpinolene, Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene
Total Cannabinoids | 39-41%
THC: 34-36%
About this brand
A Golden State
A Golden State is not a place. It's about being in a golden state of mind.
A Golden State is an elevated cannabis brand for the most discerning connoisseur, differentiated by its award-winning genetics, sustainable cultivation practices, and flower watered with snowmelt from Mt. Shasta. We focus on perfection by monitoring the plants and their environment every step of the way.
We pride ourselves on ensuring consistency, accountability, and an elevated experience. Our knowledge as cultivators and connoisseurs has led to our distinct cannabis strains, each created for recreation, relaxation, sharing with friends, unwinding solo, or finding the right headspace for enjoyment.
For sales inquiries, contact sales@vantagepointdistro.com or customerservice@vantagepointdistro.com
State License(s)
C11-0000771-LIC