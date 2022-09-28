About this product
A full-bodied, hybrid strain with hints of lemon zest and mint. Its eclectic and diverse terpene profile, including pinene for subtle energy and creativity, linalool for a soothing body-high experience and myrcene for relaxation make it great for smokers seeking an active yet tranquil, cerebral high.
Aroma & Tasting Notes | Sweet Over-Ripe Fruit, Fresh Grass
Lineage | White Fire x Gelato BX1
Dominant Terpenes | Limonene , myrcene, linalool, pinene
Total Cannabinoids | 30-32%
THC: 24-26%
About this brand
A Golden State
A Golden State is not a place. It's about being in a golden state of mind.
A Golden State is an elevated cannabis brand for the most discerning connoisseur, differentiated by its award-winning genetics, sustainable cultivation practices, and flower watered with snowmelt from Mt. Shasta. We focus on perfection by monitoring the plants and their environment every step of the way.
We pride ourselves on ensuring consistency, accountability, and an elevated experience. Our knowledge as cultivators and connoisseurs has led to our distinct cannabis strains, each created for recreation, relaxation, sharing with friends, unwinding solo, or finding the right headspace for enjoyment.
For sales inquiries, contact sales@vantagepointdistro.com or customerservice@vantagepointdistro.com
State License(s)
C11-0000771-LIC