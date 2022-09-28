About this product
A smooth tasting flower with notes of chocolate and lavender provided by the caryophyllene and linalool terpenes. Those along with trans-nerolidol and limonene, known for their stress and pain-relieving properties, provide an ideal high for physical relaxation and a productive headspace.
Aroma & Tasting Notes | Herbal, Cacao, Eucalyptus
Lineage | Gelato BX1
Dominant Terpenes | Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Humulene
Total Cannabinoids | 27-29%
THC: 23-25%
About this brand
A Golden State
A Golden State is not a place. It's about being in a golden state of mind.
A Golden State is an elevated cannabis brand for the most discerning connoisseur, differentiated by its award-winning genetics, sustainable cultivation practices, and flower watered with snowmelt from Mt. Shasta. We focus on perfection by monitoring the plants and their environment every step of the way.
We pride ourselves on ensuring consistency, accountability, and an elevated experience. Our knowledge as cultivators and connoisseurs has led to our distinct cannabis strains, each created for recreation, relaxation, sharing with friends, unwinding solo, or finding the right headspace for enjoyment.
For sales inquiries, contact sales@vantagepointdistro.com or customerservice@vantagepointdistro.com
State License(s)
C11-0000771-LIC