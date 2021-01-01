About this product

Our kits are perfect for the first time grower and for the green thumb who wants to learn more. Our 2 Gallon Kit is designed to be placed indoors on window sills or outside on patios or balconies. It can be powered by the sun or artificial lighting.



It contains everything you need to have a healthy harvest at home. Just follow our simple guide and you'll be saving money while enjoying your own clean, green stash in no time! Add only water and sunshine.



Our included living soil blend provides all the nutrients your plant needs from seed to harvest. We poured all our knowledge and experience into a box so you can learn to grow faster.