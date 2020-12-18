About this product
4 pieces per package: net wt. 18g
Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD
CBD Hard Candy is proudly Made in USA
100% nut, soy, dairy and gluten free
Safe, legal and effective without a prescription in all 50 states – order your CBD Hard Candy today.
About this strain
Bred by Sean Green, Caramel Cake is a cross of AK-47 with ATF (Alaskan Thunder Fuck) and Cherry Pie. Dense buds are green with a thick coat of trichomes alongside orange hairs. Caramel Cake offers a sweet smell like caramel and flavors that include orange, hops, and cinnamon. With infamous parent genetics, Caramel Cake is celebrated as an energizing strain that will fuel you throughout your day. Give Caramel Cake a try next time you are headed out for a hike or checking off your to-do list around the house.
Caramel Cake effects
- Feelings