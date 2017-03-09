✈A2FLY
About this product
BUY IT NOW! At our online store, shopa2fly.com!! Baseball, fireworks on the 4t h of July, apple pie and CBD...that’s all-America! Now with our distinctive CBD Caramel Apple Pie Tincture , you can enjoy the full-fledged flavor of Americana, but we kicked it up a notch with our Cannabidiol. Think of a day at the state fair, the circus or an amusement park – the pure joy of eating a caramel apple or a slice of pie. Crisp green apple flirts with caramel richness, inducing a perfect marriage of flavors.
$25 • 100mg.
$90 • 500mg.
$250 • 1500mg.
CBD Hemp Tincture:
Cartoon Cereal Crunch, Cinnamon, Chocolate Mint, Unflavored (Natural), Natural Pet Tincture
Caramel Candy Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
