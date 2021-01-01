About this product

Fruit Punch CBD Knockout enriched with terpenes (Indica feeling)



Our CBD Vape Oil is made from CO2 extracted industrial hemp and then enriched with terpenes. Our CBD vape oil contains no THC but does contain a full spectrum of natural cannabinoids typically found in medical cannabis.



CBD VAPE PRODUCTS

Explore our complete line of Cannabinoid Creations Vape Products. This line includes our CBD Branded Vape Pens with Carry Case and our assortment of CBD Vape Cartridge Pre-fills in several delicious flavors. Our signature ✈A2FLY Vape Pen comes with a matte black ✈A2FLY Carrying Case, universal 510 thread battery, branded glass cartridge to insured quality and statutes and usb charger. + 99% Success rates on our ✈ A2FLY Branded cartridges and Lifetime battery warranty!



Must be 18 years of age or older to purchase any CBD Vape Pen & CBD Prefill products from ✈ A2FLY and Cannabinoid Creations.



