About Our Calming CBD-Infused Bath Salts

Made with Pure Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate) and natural essential oils, this bath soak helps to enhance your bathing experience, while comforting your achy joints and muscles. This bath salt formula combines the therapeutic properties of Epsom salts, pink Himalayan salts, and rejuvenating menthol and essential oils, for the ultimate relaxing experience. Pink Himalayan salt is known to be anti-inflammatory, detoxify, and promote healthy hydration of the skin - while working with relaxing lavender oil, refreshing eucalyptus, and CBD oil, these salts are sure to put you in a relaxation zone like no other.



Directions

Dissolve a capful amount under warm water. Soak for 20 minutes, creating a soothing and restorative experience for overworked joints and muscles.



Key Ingredients

Magnesium Sulfate (Epsom Salt), Sodium Chloride (Pink Himalayan Salt), Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Menthol, Hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD Oil)



Key Benefits

No Artificial Fragrances

No Artificial Preservatives

No Artificial Colors

No Mineral Oil

No Sulfates

No Petrochemicals

Paraben Free

Cruelty Free

Gluten Free

Vegan

No Fillers



Pair with our essential oil and menthol-infused CBD muscle salve!